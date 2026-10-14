Saudi Supreme Court overturns Anojan Sivarasa’s death sentence

October 14, 2026 - 11:25 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has set aside the judgment imposing the death penalty on Sri Lankan national Anojan Sivarasa, following continued diplomatic and legal efforts by the Sri Lankan government.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra confirmed the development in a post on his official Facebook page today (October 14, 2026).

He said the court made the decision on Tuesday (October 13, 2026), following sustained diplomatic and legal efforts by the Government of Sri Lanka.

The Deputy Minister expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government for its cooperation in the matter.

Hemachandra also appreciated the dedication of Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the Secretary and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Chairman and officials of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment.

He further praised the Sri Lankan and Saudi Arabian legal teams for their efforts in securing the decision.

The development follows several diplomatic and legal efforts to prevent Sivarasa’s execution.

On September 21, 2026, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that Sri Lanka would make a formal diplomatic appeal to the King of Saudi Arabia seeking a pardon for Sivarasa.

The announcement came after Sivarasa’s parents met the President at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat on the same day, President Dissanayake instructed officials to continue diplomatic engagement with Saudi Arabian authorities and speed up all possible measures to address Sivarasa’s case.

On September 23, 2026, Members of Parliament from the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) met Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Anthony V. Pirnot, Political and Economic Counsellor at the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka.

The meetings were part of efforts to seek support from India and the United States to secure Sivarasa’s release.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on October 7, 2026, Amnesty International urged Saudi Arabian authorities to overturn Sivarasa’s conviction and release him immediately and unconditionally.

The human rights organisation argued that the charges against him were based entirely on his exercise of the right to freedom of expression.

On October 8, 2026, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, O. L. Ameer Ajwad, visited Sivarasa at Dammam Central Prison and confirmed that he was in good health.

During the visit, the Ambassador held a detailed discussion with Sivarasa to check on his condition and listen to his needs and concerns.

Ambassador Ameer Ajwad assured him that the Sri Lankan Embassy would provide all possible consular and legal assistance under the guidance of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.