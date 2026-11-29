Six suspects arrested over Rathgama and Polgasowita killings

November 29, 2026 - 7:00 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Police arrested six suspects on November 28, 2026, in connection with the fatal shooting of a former army officer in Rathgama and the suspected murder of a man in Polgasowita.

The Galle Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old former army officer at a sports ground in Maliyaduwa within the Rathgama Police Division on November 26, 2026.

The victim was a resident of Richmond Kanda, Galle.

Following investigations, the bureau arrested three suspects on November 28 and handed them over to Rathgama Police.

The suspects, aged 31, 38 and 41, are residents of Gintota, Magalle and Galle.

The Galle Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau and Rathgama Police are conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile, Peradeniya Police launched an investigation after a woman reported on November 24, 2026, that her 30-year-old husband, a resident of Karuwalawatta in Muruthalawa, was missing.

The woman said her husband had last informed her that he was going to meet a friend in Kesbewa. Peradeniya Police subsequently informed Kesbewa Police, who also launched an investigation.

Investigations revealed that the missing man had met a friend in Kesbewa on the morning of November 23, 2026, during which a dispute reportedly broke out.

Police received information that the friend and several others had allegedly killed the man in Polgasowita and buried his body in a wooded area.

Kesbewa Police arrested three suspects in connection with the incident on November 28.

The suspects, aged 20, 36 and 37, are residents of Madapatha and Polgasowita.

The Kesbewa Magistrate is scheduled to inspect the site where the man is believed to have been buried today (November 29).

Kesbewa Police are conducting further investigations.