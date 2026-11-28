Sri Lanka calls for stronger regional cooperation at 25th IORA meeting

November 28, 2026 - 6:11 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath led the Sri Lankan delegation to the 25th Council of Ministers’ Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), held in New Delhi, India, on November 27, 2026.

Sri Lanka participated as the immediate past Chair of IORA, having held the chairmanship from 2023 to 2025, and as a member of the IORA Troika, alongside India as the current Chair and Mauritius as Vice-Chair.

The meeting was chaired by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar under India’s chairmanship theme, “Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region”.

Ministers and senior representatives of IORA Member States, Dialogue Partners and the IORA Secretariat attended the meeting to discuss the Association’s priorities and future direction.

The Ministers reviewed the progress made since the 24th Council of Ministers’ Meeting, chaired by Sri Lanka in May 2025, at which the Colombo Communiqué was adopted.

Discussions focused on strengthening the Association’s relevance and effectiveness amid changing global and regional conditions, particularly as IORA approaches its 30th anniversary in March 2027.

Addressing the meeting as the immediate past Chair, Minister Herath reflected on Sri Lanka’s tenure and emphasised that the chairmanship of IORA is a responsibility entrusted on behalf of all Member States.

He highlighted the importance of partnerships in expanding the Association’s reach and strengthening regional cooperation.

The Minister stressed that cooperation in maritime safety and security, fisheries management and disaster resilience must bring practical benefits to the people of the Indian Ocean region, particularly fishermen, port workers and coastal communities.

He also said that the complex and interconnected challenges facing the region require continued collective commitment, practical cooperation and shared responsibility among Member States.

Minister Herath called on Member States to continue working together to ensure that IORA initiatives deliver meaningful results that improve the lives and livelihoods of people across the region.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Minister Herath joined Foreign Ministers and heads of delegation of IORA Member States in a joint call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ministerial meeting was preceded by the 29th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO), held on November 25 and 26, 2026, to review the progress of the Association’s work and prepare matters for consideration by the Ministers.

The Sri Lankan delegation to the CSO meeting was led by Himalee Arunatilaka, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

Sri Lanka continues to play an active role in advancing IORA’s objectives as the Coordinating Country for two priority areas: maritime safety and security, and fisheries management.

Sri Lanka also serves as the Coordinating Country for the Republic of Korea as an IORA Dialogue Partner and looks forward to further strengthening engagement with the country through the Association.

During his visit, Minister Herath also held bilateral discussions with his counterparts from India and the Maldives, as well as the heads of delegation of Singapore and the European Union (EU).

The discussions provided an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and explore ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said in a statement issued today (November 28).