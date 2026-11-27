Clean Sri Lanka opens waste recovery facility in Kattankudy

November 27, 2026 - 6:43 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A new Material Recovery Facility (MRF) named ‘Pure City’ was opened in Kattankudy on November 26, 2026, under the Clean Sri Lanka national programme to promote sustainable waste management.

The opening ceremony was held at the Kattankudy Urban Council premises under the patronage of Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development and Chairman of the Batticaloa District Coordinating Committee Sunil Handunnetti.

The facility marks another important milestone in the Clean Sri Lanka national programme, which is being implemented under the theme “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life”, with the aim of building a socially, environmentally and ethically clean Sri Lanka.

The project to establish Material Recovery Facilities in selected local authority areas is being carried out under the guidance of the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government. The Kattankudy Urban Council is responsible for implementing the project in its area.

The main objective of the facility is to systematically manage non-biodegradable waste and minimise its improper disposal into the environment.

The project is expected to help conserve natural resources, reduce environmental pollution, recover raw materials needed by industries and create new employment opportunities. It will also support the development of a circular economy in line with global sustainable development goals.

Another key objective is to raise public awareness and promote the practical application of the 3R concept of waste management: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

The facility will provide the necessary infrastructure to systematically collect, sort and manage recyclable waste, including plastic, polythene and glass, which households will separate and hand over.

The project also aims to create a clean and healthy environment through active community participation while providing technical assistance to local authorities to improve the efficiency of their waste management activities.

It is expected to be an important step towards establishing a sustainable waste management system in Kattankudy, maintaining a clean urban environment and encouraging responsible behaviour among residents.

MP Kandasamy Prabhu and other public representatives from the area attended the event.

Among those present were Presidential Additional Secretary (Clean Sri Lanka) Engineer S.P.C. Sugeeshwara, Kattankudy Urban Council Chairman S.H.M. Aspar, Kattankudy Divisional Secretary Nihara Mawjood, Clean Sri Lanka Programme Environmental Director Engineer Anjula Premarathana and Coordinating Director W.A. Dasun Wijesekara.

Eastern Province Road Passenger Transport Authority Chairman and Kattankudy Clean Sri Lanka Regional Coordinator M.B.M. Firthaus Nalimi and Eastern Province and Batticaloa District Clean Sri Lanka Coordinator Fabian Anthony Barthelot also attended the event, along with government officials, local authority representatives and residents.