Sri Lanka Navy seizes suspected drugs, arrests seven in international waters

November 27, 2026 - 6:30 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lanka Navy arrested seven suspects and seized a vessel carrying suspected heroin and crystal methamphetamine (ice) in international waters south of Dondra.

The seizure was made during a special search operation conducted as part of the Navy’s efforts to intercept drug shipments beyond Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), in cooperation with local and foreign intelligence agencies and maritime partners.

The vessel, which was not flying any national flag, and the seven suspects are being brought ashore to be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation and legal action.

The Navy said close coordination with regional and international partners to safeguard freedom of navigation along Indian Ocean shipping routes contributed to the success of the operation.

The Sri Lanka Navy’s membership in the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the world’s largest multinational naval partnership, and the sharing of accurate, real-time information through the Information Fusion Centre in Colombo have helped maritime partners better understand activities at sea.

The centre uses data from satellites and other advanced technologies to gather intelligence and assess maritime threats. Joint aerial surveillance and observation operations with the Sri Lanka Air Force have also expanded the area that can be monitored by both services.

The latest seizure was part of “Ratama Ekata” (A Nation United), a national campaign launched by the government in October 2025 to combat drug trafficking and abuse.

Since the launch of the campaign, the Navy has seized drugs with an estimated street value exceeding Rs. 116 billion.

In operations conducted since January 2026, the Navy has handed over 66 vessels, including four foreign vessels, and 379 suspects, including 18 foreign nationals, to the relevant authorities for legal action.