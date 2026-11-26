World Bank Group launches US$5 Million rupee facility in Sri Lanka

November 26, 2026 - 6:02 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The World Bank Group has arranged a Sri Lankan rupee financing facility equivalent to US$5 million between the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and HSBC Sri Lanka, the first of its kind in Asia.



In a statement issued today (November 26, 2026), the World Bank Group said the initiative aims to expand access to long-term local currency financing, reduce foreign exchange risks for businesses and support new private investment in renewable energy and infrastructure.

The World Bank Group Treasury arranged the six-year, fixed-rate borrowing facility between IFC, a member of the World Bank Group focused on the private sector, and HSBC Sri Lanka. It is IFC’s first borrowing line in Sri Lanka.

Together with additional local currency funding arranged by the World Bank Group Treasury, the facility supports a 10-year rupee-denominated loan equivalent to US$10 million from IFC to one of Sri Lanka’s largest renewable energy companies.

The investment marks IFC’s longest-term rupee loan to date, its first rupee-denominated infrastructure loan and its first infrastructure investment in Sri Lanka since the country’s recent economic crisis.

By raising funds locally, the World Bank Group can lend to businesses in the same currency in which they earn their income, reducing their exposure to exchange rate fluctuations. The Group aims to expand long-term local currency financing in Sri Lanka to encourage private investment and economic growth.

“Access to long-term local currency financing can help businesses invest, grow and create jobs without taking on foreign exchange risk they may not be able to manage,” said Keshav Gaur, Director of Treasury Client Solutions and Structuring at the World Bank Group.

“This first borrowing line in Asia expands the financing solutions we can bring to emerging markets, helping channel private investment to sectors that can drive growth and economic opportunity.”

The transaction forms part of HSBC’s broader partnership with the World Bank Group in Sri Lanka and across its global network. HSBC also participates in the World Bank Group’s Private Sector Investment Lab, which seeks new opportunities for public-private cooperation and aims to mobilise private capital for sustainable development.

Mark Surgenor, CEO of HSBC Sri Lanka, said the partnership would help Sri Lankan companies access longer-term rupee financing and manage foreign exchange risks.

“By combining HSBC’s local expertise and global capabilities with IFC’s development mandate, we look forward to exploring further practical solutions that support Sri Lankan businesses and the country’s longer-term priorities,” he said.

The Sri Lankan facility builds on similar borrowing arrangements established between IFC and Citi in Kenya in 2024 and South Africa in 2026.

Over the past decade, IFC has committed more than US$33 billion in local currency financing across 71 currencies, helping businesses access longer-term funding in markets where such financing is often limited.

IFC is the world’s largest development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets and operates in more than 100 countries.

HSBC, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations, operates in 56 countries and territories and had assets of US$3.445 trillion as of September 30, 2026.