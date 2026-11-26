Sri Lankan police officer accused of stealing rifle arrested in Dubai

November 26, 2026 - 9:49 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A Sri Lankan police officer accused of stealing his service T-56 rifle and handing it over to an organised crime gang has been arrested in Dubai and brought back to Sri Lanka.

The suspect, identified as Jayakodi Arachchige Kavindu Akash Jayakodi, was attached to the Mount Lavinia Police. He allegedly stole the firearm while on duty at a police checkpoint before fleeing to Dubai, where he had been hiding.

A team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and security officers from SriLankan Airlines travelled to Dubai, where the suspect was arrested.

He was brought to Katunayake airport at 5:20 AM today (November 26, 2026), aboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL 226.

The 26-year-old suspect is a resident of the Halambagaswewa area in Pemaduwa, Anuradhapura.

CID officers took him into custody upon his arrival at the airport.

After his statement is recorded, the suspect is expected to be handed over to the Western Province (South) Crime Division for further investigation.