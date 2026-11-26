Colombo North Quazi judge arrested over Rs. 65,000 bribe

November 26, 2026 - 7:46 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A judge of the Colombo North Quazi Court and a civilian have been arrested for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 65,000.

The suspects, identified as Quazi judge Mohamed Sawahir Mohamed Ramees and civilian Fathima Nasreena, were arrested on November 20, 2026, by investigating officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

They had allegedly demanded and accepted the money in return for arranging favourable rulings for the complainant in a divorce (Mubara) case and a compensation case filed by his wife under the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act.

Ramees and Nasreena were arrested at around 5:48 PM and 5:42 PM, respectively, at the office of the Colombo North Quazi judge.

The two suspects were produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and remanded until December 1, 2026.