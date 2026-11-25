Court rejects Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s request to lift travel ban

November 25, 2026 - 2:44 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (November 25, 2026) rejected a request by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to temporarily lift his overseas travel ban in connection with the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks case.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena delivered the ruling after considering an application filed by the former President through his lawyers.

The travel ban was imposed in connection with legal proceedings before the court against three suspects, including retired Major General Suresh Sallay, former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS).

The proceedings relate to allegations that the suspects concealed information about the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks and misled investigators.