Port City Colombo’s 4,000-capacity Air Dome set to open in December

November 25, 2026 - 9:00 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Air Dome at Port City Colombo has been inflated, with the 4,000-capacity indoor event venue expected to open by the end of December 2026.

Some construction work remains before the air-supported structure can become fully operational.

Shalaka Wijeyaratne, executive director and deputy general manager for land development and marketing at CHEC Port City Colombo, said the venue was modelled on similar facilities in Dubai and other international cities.

The Air Dome will host conferences, exhibitions, business meetings and other large-scale events.

It will serve as an interim event venue until the proposed permanent convention and exhibition centre is built at Port City Colombo.

Plans for the permanent centre include a 4,000-seat multipurpose indoor hall, an outdoor event space capable of accommodating up to 5,000 people and an adjacent business hotel with 400 to 450 rooms.