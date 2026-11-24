Sri Lanka to upgrade Puttalam Hospital with Rs. 600 Million Indian grant

November 24, 2026 - 7:20 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the construction of a six-storey building at Puttalam Base Hospital, with India providing a grant of Rs. 600 million to fund the first three floors.

The proposed building will have a total floor area of 8,640 square metres and is expected to be completed within four years.

It will house an accident and emergency unit, clinics, a short-stay inpatient unit, a blood bank, and diagnostic and laboratory facilities.

The Government of India has agreed to provide funding for the construction of the first three floors, where the accident and emergency unit will be located.

At its meeting on 3 March 2026, the Cabinet approved the transfer of Puttalam Base Hospital from the North Western Provincial Council to the central government, with the consent of the Governor of the North Western Province, to develop and upgrade the hospital.

Improvements to the hospital’s infrastructure have been identified as essential to ensure that patients receive high-quality medical care without interruption.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to proceed with the construction of the six-storey building and enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of India to receive the grant.