Four STF officers injured in Midigama train collision

November 23, 2026 - 10:30 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Four Police Special Task Force (STF) officers were injured, two seriously, when their vehicle collided with a train in Midigama, Weligama, on the morning of November 23, 2026.

Sri Lanka Police said the train was travelling from Galle to Matara when the collision occurred at a railway crossing on the side road linking Gurubebila Junction and Pitiduwa.

All four officers were admitted to Matara Hospital for treatment.

Midigama Police are investigating the collision.