DMT website hit by cyberattack but appointment bookings remain unaffected

November 22, 2026 - 12:20 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The official website of Sri Lanka’s Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) was hit by a cyberattack on the night of November 21, 2026, but its online appointment booking system remains unaffected.

Following the cyberattack, the department advised members of the public planning to visit its head office in Narahenpita to book an appointment in advance.

The DMT confirmed that advance appointment bookings for services at its Narahenpita head office will continue as usual without interruption from Monday (November 23).

Sumudu Ratnayake, an adviser to the Ministry of Digital Economy, also confirmed that the cyberattack had not affected the department’s appointment booking system.

He said members of the public could continue booking appointments through the official online system at https://dmtappointments.dmt.gov.lk.

The department further assured the public that appointments already booked to obtain services at its Narahenpita office would not be affected by the cyberattack.