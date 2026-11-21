Sri Lanka’s organised crime bill can pass with simple majority

November 21, 2026 - 10:05 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has determined that the Prevention of Organised Crime Bill can be passed by a simple majority in Parliament, subject to several amendments.

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne announced the determination in Parliament today (November 21, 2026). He said the Court found that the Bill did not appear to be inconsistent with the Constitution.

The Speaker’s Office said yesterday (November 20) that the Speaker had received the determination.

The Supreme Court concluded its hearing of petitions challenging the Government’s Bill on November 9. It said at the time that it would send its confidential determination to the Speaker and the President.

During the hearing, the Attorney General presented several proposed amendments to the Court to address disputed provisions in the Bill.