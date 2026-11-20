Sri Lanka’s 2027 Budget passes second reading with 97-vote majority

November 20, 2026 - 7:05 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s 2027 Budget passed its second reading in Parliament today (November 20, 2026) with a majority of 97 votes.

A total of 157 Members of Parliament voted in favour of the Budget, while 60 voted against it.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake presented the 2027 Budget to Parliament on November 12, 2026, in his capacity as Minister of Finance.

The second reading debate was held over seven sitting days from November 13 to November 20.

The third reading debate, also known as the committee stage debate, is scheduled to begin tomorrow (November 21) and continue until December 14, 2026.

The final vote on the third reading of the Budget is scheduled to take place at 6:00 PM on December 14.

Parliament is scheduled to meet at 9:30 AM on each Budget debate day, including Saturdays, except Sundays and public holidays.