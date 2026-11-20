Sri Lanka Army seizes weapons and traps in special ‘Hasthi Sena’ operation

November 20, 2026 - 1:45 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lanka Army has recovered illegal hunting weapons, traps, elephant tusk fragments and wild animal meat during a special operation in the Yaan Oya–Wahalkada area of Kebithigollewa under the national ‘Hasthi Sena’ operation.

The operation was carried out in an area frequently visited by the wild elephant known as ‘Gajabahu’, as part of ongoing efforts to protect wild elephants and other wildlife while reducing human-elephant conflict.

Army personnel searched forest areas and residential premises, recovering a muzzle-loading firearm, several cartridges, metal rods used for hunting wild animals, snares placed inside the forest, prepared snares and traps, three elephant tusk fragments, wild animal meat and several other items, including pointed knives used for killing wild animals.

The national ‘Hasthi Sena’ operation is being implemented by the Sri Lanka Army on the instructions of the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

The programme aims to protect wild elephants, reduce threats to wildlife and minimise human-elephant conflict while ensuring the safety of human lives and property.

The operation is being carried out jointly by the Sri Lanka Army and the Department of Wildlife Conservation under the guidance of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Environment.

According to the Ministry of Defence, operations will continue to prevent wildlife poaching and other illegal activities that threaten the lives of wild elephants and other wildlife.