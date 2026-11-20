Sri Lanka calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

November 20, 2026 - 9:49 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka has called for the ceasefire in Gaza to be preserved and made permanent, while urging unhindered humanitarian assistance and reaffirming its support for Palestinian statehood.

Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jayantha Jayasuriya, made the call while delivering the country’s national statement at the Fourth Committee of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly on November 16, 2026.

The statement was delivered under Agenda Item 48, titled “Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories.”

Ambassador Jayasuriya said the Palestinian people had suffered for generations due to prolonged occupation, repeated conflicts and forced displacement.

He noted that the ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025 had brought some relief after two years of devastating bloodshed in Gaza. However, continued military activities, further loss of life and ongoing displacement showed that lasting peace had still not been achieved.

The Ambassador stressed the importance of ensuring that adequate humanitarian assistance reaches those in need without obstruction.

He also reaffirmed the essential role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which provides humanitarian assistance and services to millions of Palestinian refugees.

Ambassador Jayasuriya reiterated Sri Lanka’s longstanding support for a two-state solution based on the borders that existed before 1967 and reaffirmed the country’s support for Palestine becoming a full member of the United Nations.

He further emphasised Sri Lanka’s continued support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York issued the statement on November 19, 2026.