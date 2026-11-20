Sri Lanka Parliament to vote on 2027 Budget second reading today

November 20, 2026 - 7:55 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Parliament is scheduled to vote on the second reading of the 2027 Budget at 6:00 PM today (November 20, 2026).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake presented the 2027 Budget to Parliament on November 12, 2026, in his capacity as Minister of Finance.

The committee stage debate, also known as the third reading of the Budget, is scheduled to take place over 19 sitting days from November 21 to December 14.

The final vote on the third reading of the 2027 Budget is scheduled for 6:00 PM on December 14, 2026, following the conclusion of the committee stage debate.