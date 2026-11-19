Namal Rajapaksa further remanded until December 2 over Airbus deal

November 19, 2026 - 5:10 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar today (November 19, 2026) ordered that Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa be further remanded until December 2, 2026 in connection with the Airbus deal.

The case was heard before a three-judge bench comprising presiding Judge Priyantha Liyanage and High Court Judges Thilakaratne Bandara and Nuwan Dhammika Bandara.

During the hearing, Rajapaksa was served with the indictments filed against him by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, appearing on behalf of Rajapaksa, requested that his client be released on bail.

However, Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara, appearing for the prosecution, argued that the defence had not presented any exceptional circumstances to justify granting bail.

After considering the submissions, the three-judge bench ordered that Rajapaksa be further remanded until December 2, 2026.

The case is scheduled to be taken up again on that date.