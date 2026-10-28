Namal Rajapaksa to appear before High Court again on November 19 in Airbus case

October 28, 2026 - 10:44 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar today (October 28, 2026) ordered prison authorities to produce Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa before the court again on November 19, 2026, in connection with the Airbus case.

Rajapaksa, who is currently in remand custody, was produced before the three-judge bench of the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar today.

The Attorney General has filed an indictment containing 24 charges against Rajapaksa in connection with the Airbus transaction, with 59 witnesses listed in the case. The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court was informed of the indictment yesterday (October 27).

The charges follow an investigation by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) into allegations that Rajapaksa accepted Rs. 100 million as a bribe linked to the acquisition of wide-body Airbus aircraft for SriLankan Airlines.

Rajapaksa was arrested by CIABOC on September 4, 2026, after being questioned for nearly five hours. He was subsequently produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and remanded.

Meanwhile, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, who ordered Rajapaksa to be produced before the High Court today, also directed yesterday (October 27) that a report on the matter be submitted to the Magistrate’s Court on October 30, 2026.

The allegations against Rajapaksa remain subject to court proceedings.