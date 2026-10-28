15-year-old girl dies after falling from three-storey house in Grandpass

October 28, 2026 - 8:33 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 15-year-old girl has died after falling from the upper floor of a three-storey house in the Grandpass area of Colombo on the evening of October 27, 2026.

According to police, the incident occurred at a house on Layards Broadway, within the Grandpass Police Division.

The girl, a resident of Grandpass, sustained injuries in the fall and was admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, where she died while receiving treatment.

Grandpass Police have launched an investigation following a complaint received regarding the incident. Further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the fall.