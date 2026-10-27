President pushes to transform Sri Lanka’s fisheries sector

October 27, 2026 - 8:00 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to prepare structured plans to transform Sri Lanka’s fisheries sector from a subsistence-based livelihood into a commercial industry, while increasing fish production and improving the incomes of fishing communities.

The President stated that the Government is ready to provide the necessary facilities to encourage new investment in the sector and directed officials to submit plans for new development programmes.

He made these remarks during a discussion on the 2027 Budget proposals for the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, held at the Presidential Secretariat today (October 27).

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the meeting also focused on proposals to make fish products available to consumers at affordable prices to help reduce the cost of living.

The current state of the fisheries industry, the operations of the Ceylon Fisheries Corporation, the functioning of the Peliyagoda Central Fish Market, problems affecting its operations and the need for infrastructure improvements were also discussed.

Special attention was given to introducing modern, technologically advanced fishing vessels to develop deep-sea fishing. Officials also discussed the possibility of launching a programme to attract private-sector participation in this initiative.

The President also discussed the development of sustainable coastal infrastructure and environmentally friendly port development projects.

During the meeting, it was revealed that Sri Lanka produces nearly 400,000 metric tonnes of fish annually, with approximately 40% reportedly lost due to post-harvest wastage. Measures to reduce these losses were also considered.

The President reviewed existing financial assistance programmes supporting the fisheries industry and the difficulties faced in implementing loan schemes for fishing communities.

Noting that the fisheries sector has different needs compared to other industries, he instructed Ministry of Finance officials to establish specific criteria when preparing loan schemes for the sector.

The meeting also covered the promotion of aquaculture, the establishment of new aquaculture centres and the current progress of the sector.

The President further instructed officials to hold discussions with the Mahaweli Authority to resolve land-related issues affecting freshwater fisheries.

Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Deputy Minister Rathna Gamage, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Dr. Kolitha Kamal Jinadasa and officials from both ministries attended the meeting.