Former LTTE member deported from India arrested at BIA

October 27, 2026 - 8:15 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A 50-year-old former member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), who was deported from India after serving a 10-year prison sentence, has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Sri Lanka Police said.

According to a statement issued by the Police Media Division today (October 27), the suspect was taken into custody by officers of the Police Counter-Terrorism and Investigation Division upon his arrival in Sri Lanka on the night of October 26, 2026.

The suspect is a resident of Masiyapitti in the Sandilipay area.

Police said he was initially arrested by Indian security forces in 2015 on suspicion of involvement in attempts to reorganise the LTTE.

Following a trial before an Indian court, he was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was deported to Sri Lanka after completing his sentence.

Based on information received from intelligence services, police have obtained a 72-hour detention order to question the suspect further.

The Police Counter-Terrorism and Investigation Division is conducting further investigations.