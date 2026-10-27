BASL calls for independent investigation into death of suspect in Homagama Police custody

October 27, 2026 - 4:05 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into the death of a 29-year-old suspect while in the custody of the Homagama Police Station.

In a statement issued today (October 27), the BASL expressed serious concern over the death of Ishara Harshakumara, a father of two from Kiriwaththuduwa, who was arrested in connection with a drug-related investigation.

According to the statement, family members who visited the Homagama Police Station on the morning of October 25 to inquire about his condition claimed to have observed physical injuries on his body, which they believed indicated that he had been severely assaulted.

However, the Police Spokesman has stated that the suspect developed a sudden illness during an operation and died after being admitted to hospital.

The BASL stressed that these conflicting accounts must be examined through a fair, independent and credible investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

The association stated that the government has a fundamental duty to protect the lives, health and physical safety of all individuals held in police custody.

It also highlighted Article 13(4) of the Constitution, which provides that no person shall be punished with death or imprisonment except by order of a competent court, and stressed the responsibility of law enforcement authorities to protect the rights and dignity of those in custody.

The BASL noted that the Homagama Magistrate’s Court has ordered a post-mortem examination and that a preliminary inquiry has been initiated under the direction of the Homagama Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

However, the association stressed that all concerns raised over the death must be properly addressed to maintain public confidence in the investigation.

It called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other relevant authorities to ensure a comprehensive investigation, with all evidence properly preserved and examined without interference or prejudice.

The BASL further stated that anyone found responsible for wrongdoing must be held accountable in accordance with the law.

The association also condemned any custodial violence or unlawful deprivation of life, if established through a proper investigation, while emphasizing that the facts must be determined through a fair and independent process.

The BASL said it would take further steps if necessary and keep its members and the general public informed of developments.

The statement was signed by BASL President Rajeev Amarasuriya and Secretary Nalin De Silva.