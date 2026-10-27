‘Achini’ arrested in UAE over Middeniya triple murder, brought to Sri Lanka

October 27, 2026 - 10:24 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Anusha Lakmali, alias “Achini”, who was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice in connection with the Middeniya triple murder, has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and brought back to Sri Lanka, police said.

She is suspected of involvement in the shooting that killed 39-year-old Aruna Vidanagamage, also known as “Kajja”, and his two young children near Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya on February 18, 2025.

Lakmali, a 34-year-old resident of the Katuwana area, had fled Sri Lanka following the incident, prompting authorities to seek international assistance to locate and arrest her through an Interpol Red Notice.

The triple murder took place at around 10:15 PM on February 18, 2025, when Vidanagamage was travelling on a motorcycle with his six-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son. An unidentified group opened fire on them near Kadewatta Junction.

Vidanagamage died at the scene, while his two children were rushed to hospitals in Embilipitiya and Tangalle with critical injuries.

His six-year-old daughter died shortly after being admitted to Tangalle Hospital, while his nine-year-old son died the following day while receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Galle.

Police investigations later revealed that the shooting had allegedly been carried out as a contract killing for Rs. 500,000. Part of the money was reportedly traced to bank accounts linked to suspects involved in the murder plot.

Several suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with the killings.

On March 3, 2025, officers from the Middeniya Police Station arrested a 36-year-old resident of Julampitiya who was suspected of supplying 12 live T-56 bullets to the gunmen involved in the shooting.

Police also arrested the suspected gunman in connection with the triple murder on March 5, 2025.

Another suspect, identified as 23-year-old Badalage Pasidu Sanjana, a resident of Doremure, Agulandeniya, Katuwana, was arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in March 2025 while allegedly attempting to flee to Dubai.

The suspect had reportedly planned to travel on Emirates flight EK-653, scheduled to depart for Dubai at 8:15 AM on March 13, 2025. Following his arrest, a special police team from Middeniya took him into custody for further investigations.

Meanwhile, on April 25, 2025, another key suspect, 31-year-old Vidana Gamage Ishan Madushanka, was brought back to Sri Lanka after being arrested in India.

According to police, Madushanka was suspected of being the motorcycle rider involved in the shooting that claimed the lives of the father and his two children.

The latest arrest of Anusha Lakmali in the UAE marks another development in the investigation into the Middeniya triple murder, which claimed three lives, including those of two young children, in February 2025.