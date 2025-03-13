Another Middeniya triple murder suspect arrested at BIA while fleeing
A key suspect in the triple murder incident reported in the Middeniya Police Division was arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last night (March 12).
He was caught at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to flee to Dubai.
The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Badalage Pasidu Sanjana, a resident of Doremure, Agulandeniya, Katuwana.
He was wanted in connection with the brutal triple murder that took place on February 18, 2025, in Middeniya, which resulted in the deaths of Aruna Widanagamage, alias “Kajja,” and his two children.
Authorities revealed that the suspect had arrived at the airport to board Emirates flight EK-653, scheduled to depart for Dubai at 8:15 AM today.
However, before he could leave the country, CID officers at the airport took him into custody.
Following his arrest, a team of special officers from the Middeniya Police arrived at BIA and took him into their custody for further investigations.
