Court of Appeal to rule on IGP Tennakoon’s arrest warrant on March 17, 2025
Posted by Editor on March 12, 2025 - 1:54 pm
The consideration of the writ petition filed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, seeking the nullification of the arrest warrant issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court, has been concluded.
Accordingly, the Court of Appeal ruled today (March 12) that the verdict will be announced on March 17, 2025.
The panel of judges of the Court of Appeal issued this order after extensively reviewing the petition submitted by Deshabandu Tennakoon.
