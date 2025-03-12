Military deserter arrested for sexually assaulting doctor at Anuradhapura Hospital

Posted by Editor on March 12, 2025 - 10:16 am

The suspect, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 32-year-old female doctor at the doctors’ quarters of Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital on the night of Monday, March 10, 2025, has been arrested.

The incident occurred between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM, when the victim returned to her government-provided quarters after completing her duties. Reports indicate that an unidentified individual entered the premises, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect, identified as a deserter from the military, was arrested by Galnewa Police today (March 12) after being tracked down by five police teams conducting a special operation. Police stated that the suspect was apprehended using the mobile phone he had stolen from the victim.

They further revealed that the suspect had recently been released from prison after serving time for a drug-related offense, just one day before this incident occurred.

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala confirmed the arrest during a parliamentary session today.

In response to this tragic event, doctors and other health staff at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital have initiated continuous professional action to ensure the safety of healthcare workers. The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) launched an island-wide strike on March 12, 2025, demanding the immediate arrest of the suspect and emphasizing the need for the safety of medical personnel.

Anuradhapura Police continue to investigate the case.