Tuition teacher under investigation for student assault ignores NCPA summons

Posted by Editor on March 12, 2025 - 9:58 am

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has launched an investigation into a disturbing incident involving a private tuition teacher who forced a male student to kneel and instructed a female student to assault him with a cane.

Videos of the teacher assaulting other students in his classroom are now circulating widely on social media.

The NCPA summoned the teacher to appear before them on March 11 at 2:00 PM.

However, reports indicate that the teacher evaded the summons and failed to appear.

In response, the NCPA has announced plans to take further legal action against him for his actions.