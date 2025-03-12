Tuition teacher under investigation for student assault ignores NCPA summons
Posted by Editor on March 12, 2025 - 9:58 am
The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has launched an investigation into a disturbing incident involving a private tuition teacher who forced a male student to kneel and instructed a female student to assault him with a cane.
Videos of the teacher assaulting other students in his classroom are now circulating widely on social media.
The NCPA summoned the teacher to appear before them on March 11 at 2:00 PM.
However, reports indicate that the teacher evaded the summons and failed to appear.
In response, the NCPA has announced plans to take further legal action against him for his actions.
