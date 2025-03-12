Mar 12 2025 March 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 NoComment

Tuition teacher under investigation for student assault ignores NCPA summons

Posted by Editor on March 12, 2025 - 9:58 am

Yoshitha Hettiarachchi

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has launched an investigation into a disturbing incident involving a private tuition teacher who forced a male student to kneel and instructed a female student to assault him with a cane.

Videos of the teacher assaulting other students in his classroom are now circulating widely on social media.

The NCPA summoned the teacher to appear before them on March 11 at 2:00 PM.

However, reports indicate that the teacher evaded the summons and failed to appear.

In response, the NCPA has announced plans to take further legal action against him for his actions.

Support Onlanka
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY