Tourist guide dies after elephant attack at Aluthgama temple

October 27, 2026 - 8:12 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 33-year-old tourist guide has died after being attacked by a female elephant kept at the Kande Viharaya temple in Aluthgama on Monday (October 26), while two mahouts have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Police, the attack occurred on the morning of October 26, 2026 within the temple premises in the Aluthgama Police Division.

The injured man was admitted to Balapitiya Hospital for treatment but later died.

The deceased was identified as a 33-year-old resident of the Ahungalla area who was employed as a tourist guide.

Aluthgama Police launched an investigation following a complaint received regarding the incident.

Two mahouts have been arrested in connection with the investigation, while Aluthgama Police are conducting further inquiries.