Sri Lanka’s export earnings rise 5.04% to US$13.61 Billion in first nine months of 2026

October 27, 2026 - 9:40 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s total export earnings reached an estimated US$13.61 billion during the first nine months of 2026, marking a 5.04% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

According to the export performance report released by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) on October 26, merchandise exports increased by 5.35% to US$10.76 billion during the January–September period, while services exports grew by 3.88% to US$2.85 billion.

The report is based on data from Sri Lanka Customs and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. The EDB noted that export figures for services, gems and jewellery, and petroleum products for September were based on estimates.

Sri Lanka recorded strong export growth in September 2026, with total earnings reaching US$1.69 billion, representing a 17.23% increase compared to September 2025.

Merchandise exports rose by 21.66% to US$1.39 billion during the month, while services exports increased by 0.67% to US$306.17 million.

Several major export sectors recorded significant growth in September. Earnings from electrical and electronic components increased by 88.35%, while exports of spices, essential oils and oleoresins grew by 73.19%.

Rubber and rubber-based product exports also performed well, recording a 33.68% increase, while earnings from food and beverage exports rose by 27.92%.

Within the spice sector, pepper exports recorded particularly strong growth, with earnings increasing by 165.38%. Cinnamon export earnings also rose by 68.27%.

However, some export sectors experienced declines during September.

Tea export earnings fell by 1.38%, mainly due to reduced exports to key Middle Eastern markets, including the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Iraq, according to the EDB.

Earnings from coconut-based products declined by 8.88%, while ornamental fish exports recorded a sharper drop of 35.15%.

Meanwhile, the United States remained Sri Lanka’s largest single export destination, accounting for more than 20% of the country’s merchandise exports. Export earnings from the US market increased by 18.06% in September.

India strengthened its position as Sri Lanka’s second-largest export destination, moving ahead of the United Kingdom. Exports to India increased by 29.65% in September and by 12.3% during the first nine months of 2026.

Turkey also emerged as a strongly growing export market, with earnings increasing by 64.22% in September and by 94.01% during the January–September period.

Exports to China also recorded growth in both September and the first nine months of the year, supported by increased exports of activated carbon.