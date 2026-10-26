Man dies in Homagama Police custody amid allegations of Police assault

October 26, 2026 - 3:24 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A 29-year-old father of two has died after being detained by Homagama Police on a drug-related charge, with his relatives alleging that he was severely assaulted by police officers.

The deceased has been identified as Ishara Harsha Kumara, a resident of the Kiriwaththuduwa area.

According to reports, relatives visited the Homagama Headquarters Police Station on the morning of October 25, 2026 to see the suspect, who had been arrested and detained in a police cell.

The relatives allege that the suspect, who had been taken to the Criminal Investigation Branch of the police station, was later carried out by four police officers and appeared to have been assaulted.

The suspect was subsequently seen lying in a police cell. Following repeated requests from his relatives, police officers arranged to take him to Homagama Base Hospital.

However, the relatives claim that he had already died by the time he was taken to the hospital. They allege that severe beatings by police officers caused his death.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler provided a different account of the incident, stating that the suspect, who had been brought to Homagama Police Station during a raid, developed a sudden illness and died after being admitted to hospital.

Relatives of the deceased demanded justice over his death and reportedly became agitated on the premises of Homagama Base Hospital, creating a tense situation.

Arrangements are being made to conduct a post-mortem examination under the direction of the Homagama Magistrate’s Court to investigate the death.

In addition, a special preliminary inquiry has reportedly been launched under the supervision of the Homagama Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to investigate the incident.