Litro Gas to distribute 700,000 cylinders across Sri Lanka by October 27

October 26, 2026 - 8:30 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Litro Gas Lanka says it is taking steps to distribute 700,000 gas cylinders across the country by tomorrow (October 27) to meet growing consumer demand.

The company has accelerated its gas distribution operations due to the high demand for Litro Gas in the local market.

According to the company, a vessel carrying 3,900 metric tonnes of gas arrived in Sri Lanka on October 22, 2026, while another shipment is scheduled to arrive today (October 26).

In addition, the vessel GOODWILL arrived in the country on October 24 with a further 3,900 metric tonnes of gas.

Litro Gas Lanka stated that 350,000 domestic gas cylinders from the shipment received on October 22 were scheduled to be distributed continuously across the country on October 23, 24 and 25.

The company has taken steps to speed up distribution to ensure that sufficient gas supplies reach consumers.

Litro Gas Lanka has also assured the public that domestic gas will be available in the market without shortages over the next few days.