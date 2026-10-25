296 bottles of illicit liquor seized in raids in Kesbewa and Ragama

October 25, 2026 - 9:51 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Police arrested two suspects and seized 296 bottles of illicit liquor during separate raids conducted in Kesbewa and Ragama on October 24, 2026.

On the morning of October 24, officers from the Walana Central Anti-Vice Striking Unit carried out a raid in the Makandana area of the Kesbewa Police Division following information received by the unit.

During the raid, officers arrested a suspect with 78 litres and 750 millilitres of illicit liquor, equivalent to 105 bottles.

The suspect, a 29-year-old resident of Kesbewa, was handed over to the Kesbewa Police Station. Kesbewa Police are conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile, on the night of the same day, officers from the Ragama Police Station conducted a raid in the Diyagalawatta area of the Ragama Police Division following information received by police.

During the operation, officers arrested a 50-year-old resident of Ragama with 191 bottles of illicit liquor.

Ragama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.