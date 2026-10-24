Over 457kg of ice and heroin seized in Matara

October 24, 2026 - 5:58 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard seized over 457kg of methamphetamine (Ice) and heroin during a joint operation in the coastal area of Naotunna, Talalla, Matara, on Saturday morning (October 24, 2026).

The operation was launched following information received by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

During a search of the beach, personnel recovered 10 sacks and 11 travel bags suspected of containing narcotics, along with a dinghy believed to have been used to smuggle the drugs.

Further examinations conducted with the assistance of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) confirmed that the consignment contained over 200kg of Ice in 200 packages and over 257kg of heroin in 275 packs.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala visited the location to inspect the seized narcotics.

They were accompanied by Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Damian Fernando, Commander Southern Naval Area Rear Admiral H.N.S. Perera, Director General of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard Rear Admiral Ruwan Rupasena, and Director General Operations Rear Admiral Chaminda Karunasena.

Speaking during the visit, Deputy Minister Jayasekara said the Navy continues to carry out intensified operations in waters surrounding Sri Lanka to protect national security and support the government’s ‘A Nation United’ programme against illegal drugs.

He revealed that joint operations by the Navy and Coast Guard over the past year had led to the seizure of narcotics with an estimated street value of Rs. 97 billion.

The Deputy Minister said operations involving the Armed Forces, Police, PNB, Special Task Force (STF), and local and foreign intelligence agencies would continue to prevent illegal drugs from entering the country.

He also urged the public to assist law enforcement authorities by providing information through the dedicated hotlines 1818 or 1997.

The Deputy Minister further acknowledged the media’s role in raising public awareness about substance abuse.

According to the Navy, it will continue working closely with the Coast Guard, intelligence services, and other law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking.

The seized narcotics and the dinghy will be handed over to the PNB for further legal proceedings.