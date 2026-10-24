Five Thai women arrested in Wellawatte brothel raid

October 24, 2026 - 9:21 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Five Thai women were arrested during a police raid on a brothel operating under the guise of a massage centre in the Marine Drive area of Wellawatte on the evening of October 23, 2026.

A team of officers from the Wellawatte Police Station carried out the raid based on information received.

One of the suspects was arrested for managing the establishment, while the other four were arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution.

The suspects are Thai nationals aged between 35 and 43.

Wellawatte Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.