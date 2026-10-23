Litro to release 350,000 gas cylinders over next three days

October 23, 2026 - 10:11 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Litro Gas Lanka Limited has announced that 350,000 gas cylinders will be released to the market over the next three days following the arrival of a new LPG shipment in Sri Lanka.

The company said the vessel CORINTHIAN, carrying 3,900 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (October 22).

Unloading operations began yesterday evening, paving the way for the release of the 350,000 gas cylinders to the market.

Litro Gas further stated that the arrival of the shipment would allow LPG distribution to continue uninterrupted across the island, enabling consumers to purchase gas cylinders as usual.

Meanwhile, the company urged consumers to avoid unnecessary panic buying and the hoarding of gas cylinders.