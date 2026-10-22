Sri Lanka discusses stronger dam safety measures and early-warning systems

October 22, 2026 - 4:53 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lankan officials have discussed measures to strengthen dam safety, improve early-warning systems and enhance disaster preparedness for communities living downstream of dams.



A high-level meeting on the matter was held at the Ministry of Defence today (October 22), chaired by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) and convened by Disaster Management Centre (DMC) Director General Major General Sampath Kotuwegoda (Retd).

The meeting focused on the urgent need to improve non-structural measures to reduce disaster risks, particularly effective early-warning systems for communities and areas downstream of dams. Participants discussed the need to improve preparedness, strengthen coordination among responsible institutions and ensure that timely and reliable warnings help people take prompt action to protect lives and reduce disaster impacts.

In his opening remarks, the Defence Secretary stressed the importance of advancing the national dam safety programme. He said the matter had also been discussed at the National Security Council, after which the President had instructed the Ministry of Defence to carry out the programme.

The preparation of a dedicated Dam Safety Act was also identified as an urgent national priority. Participants highlighted the need for a clear legal and institutional framework to strengthen dam safety management, define the responsibilities of relevant institutions and support coordinated risk management and emergency preparedness.

Representatives of institutions that own or operate dams provided practical inputs on operational requirements and priority actions needed to advance the programme. Their contributions will help develop an implementation plan that addresses national needs and the practical realities of dam management while improving cooperation among relevant stakeholders.

The DMC Director General delivered a presentation outlining the proposed activities and the financial resources required to implement the programme in the future. All participants agreed on the importance of implementing the proposed measures in the national interest.

The meeting reaffirmed the need for a coordinated national approach to dam safety, covering early-warning systems, disaster preparedness, cooperation among institutions and an appropriate legal framework.

The DMC will continue working with relevant institutions and technical agencies to advance the programme as a matter of national importance.

Representatives of institutions responsible for owning and operating dams, along with other relevant stakeholder agencies, attended the meeting.