Low-pressure area near Sri Lanka to bring heavy rainfall today

October 22, 2026 - 2:40 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A low-pressure area near Sri Lanka is expected to bring increased rainfall across the island and surrounding sea areas today (October 22), with some areas likely to receive over 100 mm of rain.

The Department of Meteorology said the low-level atmospheric disturbance near Sri Lanka has developed into a low-pressure area, increasing the likelihood of rainfall across the country and in the deep and shallow sea areas around the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northern, North Western and Southern provinces, as well as in the Mannar District. The skies in these areas are also expected to remain cloudy.

Some locations in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North Western provinces may receive heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in other parts of the island after 1:00 PM. Misty conditions are also possible at some locations in the Central and Uva provinces during the early morning hours.

The Department of Meteorology has urged the public, including fishing and seafaring communities, to remain alert to future weather forecasts and announcements regarding the low-pressure system.

The department has also advised the public to take necessary precautions to minimise the risk of accidents caused by temporary strong winds and lightning that may occur during thundershowers.