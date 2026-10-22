Motorcycles under 50cc must be registered in Sri Lanka

October 22, 2026 - 4:00 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Department of Motor Traffic has stressed that motorcycles with engine capacities of 48cc or less than 50cc must be registered in Sri Lanka, warning that owners of unregistered motorcycles could face legal action and fines.

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Thushara Indunil Fernando, made this announcement at a media briefing today (October 22).

He said it had been observed that some motorcycle dealers were claiming that motorcycles in this category did not need to be registered.

Fernando urged consumers to ensure that they purchase such motorcycles only with the proper customs documentation.

He further warned that the police may take legal action and impose fines if unregistered motorcycles of this type are found being driven on public roads.