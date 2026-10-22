Sri Lanka chase 430 to beat England in historic ODI thriller

October 22, 2026 - 10:22 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka chased down a target of 430 runs to beat England by two wickets in a thrilling ODI tri-series match in Rawalpindi today (October 22).

Chasing England’s total of 429 for four wickets, Sri Lanka scored 430 for eight wickets in 49.5 overs, securing victory with one ball to spare.

The result marked the second-highest successful run chase in international One Day International (ODI) cricket history.

England’s Harry Brook scored 202 runs to record a double century, putting his team in a strong position. However, Sri Lanka’s batters responded with several outstanding performances to complete the remarkable chase.

Pavan Rathnayake led Sri Lanka’s batting effort with 130 runs, scoring a century. Dasun Shanaka and Avishka Fernando each contributed 97 runs, while Janith Liyanage scored 61.

Their combined efforts helped Sri Lanka reach the target in the final over and secure a memorable victory over England.