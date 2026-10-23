Six killed in five separate accidents across Sri Lanka

October 23, 2026 - 8:22 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Six people, including a Sri Lankan Air Force serviceman, were killed in five separate train and road accidents across Sri Lanka on October 22, 2026.

The first incident occurred in the early hours of the morning near Habaraduwa town, where a 40-year-old Air Force serviceman from Medagama was struck by a train travelling from Beliatta to Maradana.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was returning to report for duty after taking leave. Habaraduwa Police are conducting further investigations.

In another accident in the early hours of the morning, a 67-year-old cyclist from the Jaffna area was killed after a tipper truck collided with his bicycle near the Inuvil Kandasamy Temple Junction on the Jaffna-Kankesanthurai Road.

The truck was coming from a side road and attempting to turn towards Kankesanthurai when it struck the bicycle travelling along the roadside. The cyclist sustained serious injuries and died after being admitted to Jaffna Hospital. Chunnakam Police have arrested the truck driver and are investigating the incident.

A third fatal accident occurred in the morning at the weekly market junction in Mahawa town on the Madagalla-Daladagama Road. A bus travelling towards Mahawa struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The 78-year-old man, a resident of the Galgamuwa area, sustained serious injuries and was already dead when he was admitted to Mahawa Hospital. Mahawa Police have arrested the bus driver and are conducting further investigations.

In the evening, a cab travelling from Kadadora Junction towards the Kotagepitiya road in the Pussellawa Police Division went out of control and overturned down a slope.

The 57-year-old driver died at the scene. A 55-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries and later died after being admitted to Gampola Hospital. Both were residents of Kotagepitiya in Maswela. Pussellawa Police are conducting further investigations.

The fifth accident occurred in the evening in the Pilapitiya area on the Biyagama-Colombo Road in the Kelaniya Police Division. A car travelling towards Kelaniya veered off the road, struck a female pedestrian and then collided with a nearby electricity pole.

The 34-year-old woman, a resident of Kandana, sustained serious injuries and died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. Kelaniya Police have arrested the car driver and are conducting further investigations.