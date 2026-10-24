Rs. 25 Million in properties frozen in Panadura drug probe

October 24, 2026 - 8:00 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Properties worth approximately Rs. 25 million have been frozen for 14 days in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Panadura, following the arrest of a 45-year-old man.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of the Sri Lanka Police arrested the man, a resident of Eluwila, Panadura, on October 23, 2026.

The frozen properties, believed to have been purchased using money earned from drug trafficking, include a 13-perch plot of land in Malamulla, Panadura, along with a two-storey house built on it, valued at approximately Rs. 20 million.

The other properties are two separate plots of land in the same area, each measuring 13.1 perches and valued at approximately Rs. 2.5 million. The two plots have a combined estimated value of Rs. 5 million.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (October 24).

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division is conducting further investigations.