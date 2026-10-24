President reviews Rs. 7.7 Billion Anuradhapura development project

October 24, 2026 - 9:52 am Posted by Onlanka News on

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the Anuradhapura Sacred Area on Friday afternoon (October 23) to review plans and progress relating to a development project estimated to cost Rs. 7.7 billion.

The Anuradhapura Sacred Area Development Project aims to renovate access roads, improve facilities for devotees and local and foreign tourists, and strengthen waste management while protecting the historic character, antiquity and religious significance of the Anuradhapura Sacred City.

The National Physical Planning Department has prepared a structural plan, which was gazetted as the Anuradhapura Sacred Area Planning Scheme. An updated Anuradhapura Sacred Area Development Plan, together with the criteria to be followed in carrying out development activities, was gazetted on February 27, 2026. The Government of India has agreed to provide funding for the project.

Upon arriving at the Sacred City, the President walked through the area to inspect the locations and plans for the proposed development activities. He also discussed the progress of the work with officials.

The President inspected road development work near three historic ponds within the Anuradhapura Sacred City, as well as archaeological excavations at the Western Monastery complex.

He then inspected the proposed site for a car park in the Atamasthana area, near the Ruwanwelisaya, and reviewed plans for the development projects.

The President stressed that all development activities must be carried out in a manner that protects the antiquity and religious significance of the historic Anuradhapura Sacred Area.

He also instructed officials to expedite the development work and address any issues arising during implementation through discussions with all relevant stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the President paid homage to the historic Ruwanwelisaya Stupa and received blessings. He also inquired about the development activities being carried out at the site.

The Maha Sangha, led by Most Venerable Eethalawetunuwewe Gnanathilaka Thera, Acting Chief Prelate of the Atamasthana and Chief Incumbent of the Ruwanwelisaya Temple, chanted Pirith and invoked blessings on the President and other members of the delegation.

Members of the public visiting the Anuradhapura Sacred Area warmly welcomed the President. He spoke with them and inquired about their well-being.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi; North Central Province Governor Wasantha Jinadasa; Anuradhapura District MP Sena Nanayakkara; Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi; and Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.) were among those present, along with officials representing the relevant institutions.