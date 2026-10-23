Namal Rajapaksa and Janaki Siriwardena further remanded until November 06 in Krrish case

October 23, 2026 - 11:12 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa and former Krrish Group director Janaki Siriwardana were further remanded until November 6, 2026, by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court in connection with the investigation into the Krrish deal.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order today (October 23) when the case was taken up before the court.

During the proceedings, the Magistrate delivered the order on a bail application filed by Namal Rajapaksa. The Magistrate rejected the bail application.

Rajapaksa has been named as the fourth suspect in a case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The case involves allegations that Rajapaksa received Rs. 70 million in three separate payments in return for helping the company speed up the allocation of Urban Development Authority-owned land at Transworks Square in Colombo Fort and obtain the necessary approvals without delay.

Siriwardena was arrested by CIABOC on September 24, 2026, in connection with the investigation and was later remanded by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.