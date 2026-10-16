Namal Rajapaksa and Janaki Siriwardena further remanded until October 23 in Krrish case

October 16, 2026 - 10:35 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa and former Krrish Group director Janaki Siriwardena were further remanded until October 23, 2026, by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (October 16) in connection with the controversial Krrish deal.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama rejected the bail application submitted by Siriwardena.

Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate stated that the bail order concerning Namal Rajapaksa had not yet been prepared and would be delivered on the next court date.

Rajapaksa has been named as the fourth accused in a case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The case involves allegations that Rajapaksa received Rs. 70 million in three separate payments in return for helping the company speed up the allocation of Urban Development Authority-owned land at Transworks Square in Colombo Fort and obtain the necessary approvals without delay.

Siriwardena was arrested by CIABOC on September 24, 2026, in connection with the investigation and was later remanded by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.