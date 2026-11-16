CID ordered to verify summons to Indian witnesses in Namal Rajapaksa’s Krrish case

November 16, 2026 - 3:06 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo High Court today (November 16, 2026) ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a report on the summonses issued to two Indian witnesses in the Krrish deal case filed against Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa.

The court directed the CID to check with the Indian High Commission whether the two Indian nationals, who are the first and second prosecution witnesses in the case, had received the summonses and to report back to the court.

Colombo High Court Judge Nadee Aparna Suwandurugoda issued the order after considering a request made by Deputy Solicitor General Wasantha Perera.

The Deputy Solicitor General informed the court that the summonses had been sent to the two witnesses through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but it had not yet been confirmed whether they had been properly served.

Meanwhile, the court also considered a request to obtain a document needed for an investigation in a separate case concerning the Krrish deal before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The court was informed that the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had requested the document to send it to the Government Analyst for an examination of the suspect’s handwriting.

The judge stressed that when an exhibit from one case is made available for an investigation in another case, its safekeeping and chain of custody must be properly maintained.

Accordingly, the court granted permission for the document to be examined and collected in the presence of the court registrar and the lawyers concerned.

The judge also stated that the CID would be held responsible if the safekeeping of the exhibits was compromised.

The case was scheduled to be taken up again on January 18, 2027.

The court also ordered the Superintendent of Prisons to produce Namal Rajapaksa before the court on that date if he remains in remand custody.

Namal Rajapaksa was brought before the Colombo High Court by prison officers today.