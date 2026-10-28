Namal Rajapaksa’s bail decision in Krrish case set for November 3

October 28, 2026 - 1:28 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (October 28, 2026) ordered that the decision on Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa’s bail application in the Krrish case will be announced on November 3, 2026.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering submissions made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and lawyers representing Rajapaksa, who is currently in remand custody.

Rajapaksa has been named as the fourth suspect in the case filed by CIABOC before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities and bribery involving Krrish, an Indian real estate development company.

Rajapaksa is suspected of accepting a bribe of Rs. 70 million in three separate payments in return for helping the Krrish Group speed up the allocation of land owned by the Urban Development Authority (UDA) at Transworks Square in Colombo Fort for a multi-purpose development project and obtain the necessary approvals without delay.