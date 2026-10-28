Air Force and Navy search for missing fishing boat with four fishermen

October 28, 2026 - 10:03 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lanka Air Force and Navy have launched a search operation for a fishing boat carrying four fishermen that went missing after departing from Kudawella in Matara.

According to the Navy, the fishing boat left Kudawella on October 21, 2026, for fishing activities. The fishermen on board last communicated with the boat’s owner on October 23.

However, all communication with the boat was lost after that date, prompting the owner to lodge a complaint regarding the missing vessel.

Following the complaint, the Navy launched a search operation with the assistance of the Air Force to locate the boat and the four missing fishermen.

Meanwhile, the Navy said a separate search operation is continuing for another fishing boat carrying three fishermen that went missing after leaving the Puthumathalan area in Mullaitivu for fishing activities.