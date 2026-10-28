Sri Lanka’s Justice Minister calls for prison reforms and stronger inmate rehabilitation

October 28, 2026 - 9:04 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara has called for stronger rehabilitation programmes, measures to reduce prison overcrowding, and better opportunities for inmates to rebuild their lives after release.

The Minister made these remarks at the opening ceremony of the Sirasara Shilpa 2026 Industrial and Trade Exhibition, held at the Diyatha premises in Battaramulla on October 27, 2026.

The exhibition features products made by inmates from 28 prisons across Sri Lanka, highlighting their creative talents and practical skills.

Speaking at the event, Minister Nanayakkara said prisons should not be viewed as places isolated from society, as inmates are also part of the community.

He noted that poverty, limited educational opportunities, unemployment, family problems and drug addiction can contribute to circumstances that lead some individuals towards crime.

However, he stressed that these factors cannot justify criminal offences and that those who break the law must be held accountable, while victims must receive justice.

The Minister said rehabilitation should help inmates learn new skills, regain confidence and prepare for life after imprisonment.

He emphasised the need to improve the quality of products made by inmates, identify new markets and create opportunities for them to earn a living using their skills after release.

Nanayakkara also called for a fair share of the income earned from selling inmate-made products to be given to those who produced them.

He requested prison authorities to examine the possibility of increasing payments to inmates, noting that having savings upon release could help reduce the risk of reoffending.

Addressing prison overcrowding, the Minister described it as a major challenge affecting inmates’ health, safety, mental well-being and rehabilitation opportunities, as well as the working conditions of prison officers.

He said the Government would consider recommendations from a committee appointed to examine the issue and take forward measures that could be implemented through legal and administrative changes.

These measures include reducing delays in court proceedings, improving legal processes, considering alternatives permitted by law and strengthening rehabilitation programmes.

The Minister also referred to the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, known as the Nelson Mandela Rules, which emphasise human dignity and preparing inmates to return to society.

He said the Government’s aim was to develop a prison system that protects the rule of law, public safety and the rights and dignity of inmates.

Nanayakkara further stressed that successful rehabilitation requires support from families, employers and the wider community, particularly in providing employment opportunities to former inmates.

Following the ceremony, the Minister and other guests visited the exhibition stalls displaying products made by prisoners.

The Sirasara Shilpa 2026 Creative Exhibition and Trade Fair will be open to the public at the Diyatha premises in Battaramulla on October 28 and 29, from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM on both days.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Acting Commissioner General of Prisons Gamini B. Dissanayake, Commissioner of Prisons (Industries) Sujeewa Wijesekara, and other government officials attended the event.